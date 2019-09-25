Bobby Travis: Man arrested after horse dies, three others seized in criminal investigation

"An internal investigation has been initiated regarding this investigation. The front line supervisor responsible for this unit and this investigation has since resigned from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Stephen would like to assure the citizens of Okeechobee County of his commitment to quickly and properly investigate all crimes within his scope as Sheriff and will continue the internal investigation to ensure the checks in balances in place will safeguard against this in the future,” according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.