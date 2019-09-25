Boil water notice issued for some Riviera Beach residents

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some Riviera Beach residents.
The notice is ordered for all water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. Bottled water may be used as an altetrnative.
The notice will stay in effect for 3 days, but it may take longer to satisfy the bacteriological testing.
The addresses affected by this boil water notice are:
Anyone with questions may contact the utility specialist district at 561-845-4185 or 561-645-4187.
