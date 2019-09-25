Traffic clears after deadly morning crash on I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A fatal crash on I-95 southbound in Martin County had two right lanes blocked and stacked up traffic for miles Wednesday morning.
The crash was near mile marker 100 after Martin Highway, near the Martin County rest stop.
Traffic was back to normal by 9:30 a.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
