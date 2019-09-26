Millage tax increase for Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District tabled

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A strong turnout in Boca Raton where tax dollars are on the line. And that was enough to have many taxpayers sounding off over a possible tax increase for residents in the Beach and Park District. Many attendees to a final public hearing on the 2019-20 budget said they believe much of it is tied to a golf course.
It’s criticism over a proposed 19-percent millage tax increase for the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District. The first possible tax increase in four years. Avoiding one completely is a priority for many in the region.
”I’m in earnest about that, we’re all in earnest about that,” said Scott Singer, Mayor of Boca Raton.
On Tuesday the city officially opposed the district’s proposed tax increase. 24-hours later, during a Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District commissioner’s meeting plenty of people turned out to have their voices heard. Most in opposition.
”We heard from the people tonight. This is what democracy is all about,” said Susan Vogelgesang, Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District commissioner.
Commissioners say the proposed hike's in response to funding capital improvement projects including a master plan for Gumbo Limbo, Spanish River and a maintenance facility. But much of the attention was focused on the cost of a new public golf course. In response on Wednesday commissioners tabled a solution.
”Table the discussion about the rate increase in the hope that both the city and the district can work out an agreement in one of the three options,” said Craig Ehrnst, Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District commissioner.
One of those options include giving the city full ownership and control of the golf course. Commissioners meet again Oct. 1 at Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park at 6pm.
