Skimmer found at suburban Boynton Beach gas station

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has a warning for consumers.
It says a skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven in the 4900 Block of Le Chalet Blvd., in suburban Boynton Beach.
PBSO says it was discovered during routine service and may have been connected for at least a week.
You are urged to check your accounts and report any unauthorized charges to your bank or credit card company.
