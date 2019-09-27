Family of murdered Boca Raton woman files lawsuit

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The family of a Boca Raton woman who police say was beaten, set on fire, and murdered by a delivery worker inside her home announced a lawsuit on Friday morning.
Boca Raton police say 21-year-old Jorge Dupre Lachazo violently attacked 75-year-old Evelyn Udell on Aug. 19.
Lachazo was delivering a washer and dryer from Best Buy to Udell when he beat her with a mallet, doused her with a toxic chemical, then set her on fire, according to police.
Best Buy contracted with the delivery company JB Hunt, which in turn sub-contracted with XM Delivery of Miami. A Best Buy spokesperson confirmed to WPTV that the company still has a relationship with JB Hunt, but indefinitely suspended its relationship with XM Delivery.
On Friday morning, attorneys for Morgan & Morgan will join Udell's family in West Palm Beach to call for sweeping changes to how employers screen in-home workers, and also to announce the filing of a lawsuit.
According to his arrest report, "Lachazo admitted to recently using cocaine, as well as marijuana through a vape." However, the motive of the crime remains unclear.
Police said Udell suffered multiple skull and facial fractures, as well as severe brain bleeding and second and third-degree burns over the majority of her body.
Lachazo is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and armed burglary with battery.
