Man hurt in Boynton Beach hit and run crash

Authorities are investigating an early Friday morning hit and run that injured a 31-year-old man.
Police say it happened just after midnight near Ocean Avenue and North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.
Investigators believe a dark-colored pickup hit the man as the vehicle traveled south on Federal Highway.
Police said a witness heard the crash and saw the pickup leave at a high rate of speed.
Investigators think the pickup could be a Chevrolet after inspecting fragments left at the scene of the collision.
The victim is being treated at Delray Medical Center.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Boynton Beach traffic homicide investigator Sunny Surajbally at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
