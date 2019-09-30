Fort Pierce police looking for missing man

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Fort Pierce police are looking for assistance from the public in locating a missing man.
Philip Henry Lott was last seen at his residence in the 1500 block of Pheasant Walk at 11 a.m. on Saturday by his wife.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a light colored long sleeve shirt.
Lott may be on his electric scooter, a black three-wheeled scooter with a gray seat.
If you spot Philip Henry Lott, please call 911 or contact Detective Fary Jr. Feliu with the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6829 (office) or 772-979-1443 (cell).
