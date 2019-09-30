1 killed, 2 injured in Lake Worth Beach shooting Sunday afternoon

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- A man was fatally shot in the 900 block of South G. Street in Lake Worth Beach on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 2:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, deputies located three adult male victims, one deceased and two injured.
People who live in the neighborhood said it sounded like fireworks, and they didn't think much of it until they heard sirens and realized something serious had taken place just outside their homes.
Patricia Freeman said her 20-year-old grandson, David Goodman, was the person killed in the shooting.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office hasn't officially released the identity of the deceased victim but has confirmed one man died at the scene while two other men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"This needs to stop, it's heartbreaking because now it hit home because it's my grandson. So I just urge the youth, young people please just put down the guns," said Linda Mason Waugh, who is another grandmother of Goodman.
It's unclear what happened leading up to the shooting. Family members of Goodman say he lived in the West Palm Beach area and doesn't have any known connections to Lake Worth Beach.
PBSO said the two other victims are expected to survive. They are still searching for whose responsible but don't have a suspect description at this time.
