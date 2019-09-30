Local boy battling bone cancer to receive bedroom makeover

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A brave 8-year-old boy will soon receive a special gift from a local organization.
"Special Spaces Boca Raton" has selected Joshua as its next bedroom makeover recipient.
Joshua Barbenell was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of bone cancer.
Due to the severity of the disease, Joshua's right leg was amputated.
He is known to be a very compassionate young man , more concerned about others than himself.
In November, "Special Spaces" will transform Joshua's bedroom into the bedroom of his dreams.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.