Man suspected of human trafficking arrested, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says

A man suspected of human trafficking is under arrest, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Jail records indicated the sheriff's office arrested David Murphy September 27, 2019.
He's facing three counts of trafficking, the sheriff's office said.
Hit initial bond was set for $50,000 for each count.
PBSO posted information about the arrest on social media and reminded the public if they see something to say something.
