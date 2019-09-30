PBSO: Man broke into Lake Worth Beach apartment, sexually assaulted woman

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a woman's apartment on Lake Worth Beach over the weekend and sexually assaulted her.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the attacker got into an apartment in the 1000 block of North F Street on Sunday at 5 a.m. by opening an unlocked back door.
Once he got inside the apartment, deputies said he sexually assaulted a woman.
A family member confronted the attacker, and he fled the scene.
PBSO released a sketch of the suspect on Monday, along with the following description:
- Approximately 25-29 years old
- 6 feet tall
- Thin build
- Beard
- Wearing a black hoodie and black jeans
If you know who the attacker is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.