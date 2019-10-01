Cops: Dispute over money leads to man being shot multiple times in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 44-year-old man faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after a person was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in Boca Raton.
Police said the person was shot along the 2500 block of NW 1st Ave. around 4 p.m.
The suspected gunman, identified as Raed Hamdan, was still at the scene when officers arrived and detained him, police said in a written statement.
The victim was transported to Delray Medical Center. Police did not release his name or condition.
Hamdan told Boca Raton officers that he was involved in a dispute with the victim over money, and the two agreed to meet at an auto body shop.
Police said when Hamdan arrived in his vehicle, the dispute continued and Hamdan shot the victim multiple times.
After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, officers placed Hamdan under arrest and charged him with attempted second-degree murder.
Contact Boca Raton Police Detective Darryl Kingman at 561-620-6096, if you can help in the investigation.
