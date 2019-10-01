Homes hit by bullets after shots fired in western Palm Beach County neighborhood

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A spray of bullets hit multiple homes in an upscale western Palm Beach County neighborhood, where you’re likely to find children outside playing.
“It came in through there,” said Mariel Lagoc, who first found pieces of plaster and chunks of ceiling on her bedroom floor.
When Mariel looked up, she realized a bullet went through the roof and landed in her bedroom.
“I went to go sit on the bed and then I felt something hit me and it rolled over, I picked it up and it was a tiny little bullet,” Mariel said.
The shots fired happened in the Arden neighborhood Sunday afternoon, but luckily Mariel was not in her room at the time.
“I’m thankful that I left and I didn’t stay here because if I was here I could have gotten hit,” she said.
Neighbors say at least three homes in the community were hit, and a bullet also went flying through the hood of a pickup truck.
“It was just like a semi-automatic rifle is what it sounded like to me,” said Gary Bishop, who moves into the agricultural community a few months ago.
Bishop was grilling when he says he heard multiple shots.
PBSO says it believes the shots were fired from someone on their property about a half-mile away in the Deer Run area and landed inside the Arden neighborhood.
Bishop is just thankful no one is hurt.
“It’s unbelievably irresponsible for whoever is shooting the guns because we have kids out here, especially that time of the afternoon,” he said.
PBSO says it received several complaints and is investigating.
FOX 29 reached out to Arden for comment but is still waiting to hear back.
