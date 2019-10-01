Officials searching for missing Fort Pierce man

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Officials are searching for a missing man they say was last seen Saturday on his electric scooter.
Philip Lott, 71, left his home on the Phesant Walk neighborhood Saturday on his electric scooter and has not been seen or heard from since.
The Fort Pierce police along with detectives with the Okeechobee and St. Lucie County sheriff's offices are trying to find the missing man.
Anyone with information about Philip Lott's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
