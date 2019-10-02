2 girls arrested for threatening school bombing in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Two juvenile female students were arrested for threatening to bomb a school in Port St. Lucie.
On October 1, 2019 at around 8:08 p.m., Port St. Lucie police went to Treasure Coast High School on Darwin Boulevard for reports of graffiti referencing the threat of a school bombing.
Police met with school security who informed police of a photo being distributed through Snapchat of some writing on three poles/pillars in the bus loading and unloading zone.
The writing in red ink said "Bombing school 10.3.19", "You gonna die" and another message that was sexually explicit.
School staff provided police with surveillance video which revealed the identity of the girls.
Due to their ages, FOX 29 is not identifying them. One suspect is 14-years-old and the other is 16-years-old.
Surveillance video shows one of the girls walking up to each pole and writing a message on it while the other girl stood with her while the vandalism occurred.
Police located the girls at McDonalds on SW Darwin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie and transported them to the Port St. Lucie Police Department for interviews.
During the interview, detectives learned that the girls planned to "skip school" on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, which is believed to be the purpose of writing the threat.
Due to the writing about an act of terrorism by the juveniles which was in an area to be viewed by others and the writing was seen and shared by students causing concern, both girls were arrested and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting and/or act of terrorism and transported without incident to The Detention of Juvenile Justice in Fort Pierce.
