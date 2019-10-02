Missing 15-year-old Pa. girl found safe after possibly being held against her will, police say

MEDIA, Pa. (KYW/CNN) - A 15-year-old girl from Pennsylvania is being reunited with her family after she went missing for 12 days. Prosecutors say there will be arrests made in the case.
After almost two weeks of painful, agonizing days for her family, 15-year-old Riley Harkins was found safe at an undisclosed location in north Philadelphia.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says Riley told authorities she was lured. Police sources believe the teenager was possibly being held against her will.
Prosecutors say arrests will be made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
Riley and a 15-year-old friend left Media, Pa., on Sept. 20. They took a train into the city and met up with at least two people who were older.
Their families believe the girls were lured to a location in southwest Philadelphia.
Riley’s friend returned home a couple of days into the search, but Riley did not, leading to increased attention and resources used in the case.
