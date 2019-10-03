Angry mom drags Palm Beach County police officer during school drop-off, cops say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County mother is under arrest, accused of losing her cool during school drop-off and dragging a police officer with her car at least 20 feet.
According to an arrest report, 29-year-old Pracilla Alejandro was illegally parked in a crosswalk outside Liberty Park Elementary School, located at 6601 Constitution Way in Greenacres, on Wednesday around 8 a.m.
Police said when a school district police officer asked Alejandro to move, she responded in an angry tone, "Where am I supposed to park then?"
The officer told Alejandro to park near the curb, the arrest report stated, to which Alejandro responded, "You are not a real cop, you are just a school cop."
Police said the officer then asked Alejandro for her driver's license and registration, but she refused.
"Mrs. Alejandro continued her verbal assault on [the officer] in a highly agitated and aggressive tone," the arrest report stated.
Police said Alejandro's driver's side door was ajar, and the officer placed her body within the door and the frame.
Suddenly and without warning, Alejandro stepped on the gas and drove away, causing the officer "to be trapped and dragged by the moving vehicle," according to the arrest report. Police said the officer was dragged 20 to 25 feet.
Somehow, the officer managed to hold onto the car and grab Alejandro, who eventually stopped her vehicle.
Fearing for her safety, the officer pepper sprayed Alejandro, and she was taken into custody.
It should be noted that, according to police, a little girl was in Alejandro's car as the whole incident played out.
Police said the officer suffered cuts to her right forearm and a severe bruise to her right shin.
Alejandro was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.
