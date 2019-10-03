Local breast cancer survivor raising awareness of men battling breast cancer

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago Jay Riegelhaupt was diagnosed with breast cancer. His wife found the lump.
"My breast cancer was caught early." Other family members also battled cancer. "An aunt that had it, and one of my grandmothers had it," said Jay.
Jay says he had a mastectomy.
According to Susan G. Komen Florida, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is 1 in 8 women compared to 1 out of 833 men.
"I think men need to be aware that they can get breast cancer."
That awareness is on the rise. On Wednesday, singer Beyonce's father shared he was diagnosed with breast cancer about two months ago and he had surgery in July.
"I receive calls every week from men who detect a lump in their breasts. And I recommend advocacy in first being your own personal advocate. We know our bodies better than anyone, and if you detect a change in your breast tissue, talk to your physician. Breast cancer affects everyone, it doesn't discriminate it's male it's female, it's every age group it's every ethnicity and race. And so we all need to be aware of our risk factors," said Kate Watt, the Executive Director for Susan G. Komen Florida.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.