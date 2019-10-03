Local breast cancer survivor raising awareness of men battling breast cancer

"I receive calls every week from men who detect a lump in their breasts. And I recommend advocacy in first being your own personal advocate. We know our bodies better than anyone, and if you detect a change in your breast tissue, talk to your physician. Breast cancer affects everyone, it doesn't discriminate it's male it's female, it's every age group it's every ethnicity and race. And so we all need to be aware of our risk factors," said Kate Watt, the Executive Director for Susan G. Komen Florida.