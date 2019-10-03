Martin County Sheriff’s Office hosts forum on ’15 apps parents should know about’

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office hosted a forum Wednesday on what it considers the "15 apps parents should know about."
Many of those apps remain quite popular with children and teens and can be accessed by adults looking to lure young people.
"We learned about the apps, how they can hide things in their phones, under the calculator. I learned about a lot of the websites i can go on for the parental controls. It was very informative," said Lisa Horowitz, a parent who attended the forum.
Many of the apps in question can give away critical information, like user's locations along with videos and pictures.
Here are the apps law enforcement says parents should know about:
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.