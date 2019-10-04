Baby rhino named ‘Bash’ born at Lion Country Safari

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach County has a brand new addition!
The park said a male southern white rhinoceros calf named 'Bash' was born on Sept. 26.
Bash is the first baby from his parents, Anna and Chitabe.
Both Bash and Anna are now spending quality bonding time together in the park's rhino maternity area, which is visible to guests in their cars in the Hwange National Park section of the drive-through safari.
Lion County Safari said Bash will gain about a thousand pounds a year for the first three years!
The adventure park is home to 12 white rhinos. There are approximately 20,000 white rhinos alive worldwide today.
To learn more about Lion Country Safari, click here.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.