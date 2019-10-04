Cash & coins to buy holiday gifts for kids & families in need stolen, suspect sought: PBSO

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- A man stole a jug of money used to buy holiday gifts for children and families in need, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The 5 gallon water jug containing coins and cash was set up in memory of the victim's late daughter, and was located at the Publix on Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach, PBSO said.
The sheriff's office released surveillance video of a suspect who is accused of taking it from the store on September 19, 2019.
He's described as white, about 5’10” to 6', 220 lbs., and clean shaven with short cropped blondish red hair.
If you recognize the man you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1.800.458.TIPS.
Tips can be anonymous.
