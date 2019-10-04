Cash & coins to buy holiday gifts for kids & families in need stolen, suspect sought: PBSO

A man stole a jug of money used to buy holiday gifts for children and families in need, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. (Source: PBSO)
By WPTV Webteam | October 4, 2019 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 12:03 PM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- A man stole a jug of money used to buy holiday gifts for children and families in need, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The 5 gallon water jug containing coins and cash was set up in memory of the victim's late daughter, and was located at the Publix on Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach, PBSO said.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video of a suspect who is accused of taking it from the store on September 19, 2019.

Who does this??? This suspect is wanted for stealing a 5 gallon water jug containing coins and cash that is used to buy gifts for children and families “in need” every Christmas in memory of the victims late daughter. The suspect, white male, seen in the video attached, appears to be 5’10” to 6”, 220 lbs., clean shaven with short cropped blondish red hair. This incident occurred on September 19, 2019. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

He's described as white, about 5’10” to 6', 220 lbs., and clean shaven with short cropped blondish red hair.

If you recognize the man you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1.800.458.TIPS.

Tips can be anonymous.

