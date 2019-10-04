Cash & coins to buy holiday gifts for kids & families in need stolen, suspect sought: PBSO

Who does this??? This suspect is wanted for stealing a 5 gallon water jug containing coins and cash that is used to buy gifts for children and families “in need” every Christmas in memory of the victims late daughter. The suspect, white male, seen in the video attached, appears to be 5’10” to 6”, 220 lbs., clean shaven with short cropped blondish red hair. This incident occurred on September 19, 2019. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.