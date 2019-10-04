Community rallies around Wellington church that fell victim to unholy crime

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington church says a thief struck in the night and pulled off an unholy crime ahead of Halloween.
But when the community got word of what happened, it stepped up to turn this nasty trick into a real treat.
St. Peter's United Methodist Church, located at 12200 Forest Hill Blvd., is known for having one of the best pumpkin patches in the area during Halloween.
“We get thousands of pumpkins on our property and we sell them to the community,” said Pastor Cory Britt in a video on the church’s Facebook page.
Pastor Britt said the church stacked and lined up 120 pallets over the weekend, which the pumpkins would've been displayed on.
But that's when things took a ghastly turn.
"On Monday, when I drove in, the pallets were gone," said Pastor Britt. "Someone had come in the middle of the night and stolen 120 pallets."
The pastor said the church had borrowed the pallets, and it would've been very expensive to buy new ones.
"Needless to say, we were frustrated and wondering, what are we gonna do?" said Pastor Britt.
That's when the community jumped in to show its true spirit of the season.
Pastor Britt said a local parishioner and mother posted about the theft on Facebook, urging people to help. And help they did!
"That spread, the word got out," said Pastor Britt. "Within 24 hours of that post, people started showing up and giving us pallets."
In the end, the community donated 140 pallets to the church, just in time for Halloween.
"The generosity of this community was overwhelming," said Pastor Britt. "Thank you for your generosity. Thank you for coming to our aid when we needed help."
