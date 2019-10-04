Enigma Haunt returns to Boca Raton

Boca Raton, Fla.- Enigma Haunt opens its doors for its “8th Year of Fear” in Boca Raton October 4th, 2019. What started out as a home haunt, has now grown to be voted the #1 Must-See Haunted Attraction in Florida, via theScareFactor.com. Explore the realms of terror featuring bigger and better scares with new creatures and terrifying sets. Visit Enigma Haunt select dates now through November 1st. Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fee.