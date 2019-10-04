Free car seats for Bahamian families affected by Hurricane Dorian

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is helping with relief efforts partnering with Britax and Evenflow.
Free car seats will be handed to Bahamian families affected by Hurricane Dorian Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Office of Community Revitalization at 2300 North Jog Rd.
These families will also receive food, water and other non-perishable household items.
