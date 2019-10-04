Man killed in Martin County crash identified

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Martin County crash that officials say involved a motorcycle, a semi truck and an SUV.
The crash happened Thursday evening on the 9500 block of Conners Highway, just south of the Okeechobee County line, according to the Florida Highway patrol.
58-year-old Terry Ray Plank of Okeechobee was heading north approaching the county line on his motorcycle when he swerved left and collided with an oncoming semi heading south, FHP said.
The semi then swerved and ended up hitting a northbound Ford Explorer which ultimately struck a guardrail, according to a traffic investigator.
Plank died from his injuries, the driver of the Explorer was hospitalized in serious condition and the semi driver was not hurt, FHP said.
Plank was not wearing a helmet, investigators said.
The case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.