Video shows Walmart cashier attacked in Stuart, suspect arrested

STUART, Fla. — A 32-year-old man from Delaware is in custody after video shows a Walmart cashier in Stuart being violently attacked on Wednesday.
The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the store located at 4001 SE Federal Hwy.
Police said video shows the suspect, identified as Peter McGaughran, of Wilmington, Delaware, walked around the bagging area and pushed the cashier against a counter.
Police released video that shows the cashier being grabbed from behind and choked.
Officers said loss prevention personnel responded and attempted to detain McGaughran.
When police arrived, officers said McGaughran became combative as he attempted to kick and head-butt officers. Police said he was heavily intoxicated.
The cashier was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
McGaughran is charged with battery, resisting arrest without violence, assault on a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.
He was held on a $11,500 bond at the Martin County Jail.
