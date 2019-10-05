Revelations in impeachment inquiry rattle State Department

With Washington in tumult over the escalating impeachment inquiry, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Europe, where he mostly tried to ignore the furor back home. But he weighed in Saturday while in Greece, calling the inquiry "clearly political" and saying the actions of the State Department were aimed solely at improving relations with the new government of Ukraine. "We know exactly what we were doing there. We were trying to create a situation where there wouldn't be a corrupt government."