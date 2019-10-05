Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally at a campaign stop, in Denver. Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital. On Saturday, Sanders left Las Vegas to return home to Vermont. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File/AP)