Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack

Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally at a campaign stop, in Denver. Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital. On Saturday, Sanders left Las Vegas to return home to Vermont. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File/AP)
October 5, 2019 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 10:23 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is back at his Vermont home after being treated for a heart attack in Las Vegas.

The plane carrying the 78-year-old senator arrived in Vermont just before 6 p.m. Saturday, one day after he was released from a hospital.

As he left the airport he told reporters "I'm feeling great, thank you."

He was then driven home in a motorcade where he was greeted by family at the front door.

Sanders was attending a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital.

Sanders' campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart.

The doctors said the rest of his stay was “uneventful with good expected progress.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.