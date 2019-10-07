Amora Astacio: Palm Beach County teen missing since Sept. 24

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Boynton Beach Police Department are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since late last month.
According to law enforcement, Amora Astacio has been missing since Sept. 24.
She is known to hang out at a park behind Park Vista High School, said PBSO.
Contact the sheriff’s office if you know of her whereabouts.
