Bahamian evacuees served free meal in Boynton Beach as uncertain future remains

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, the Driftwood restaurant along U.S. 1 in Boynton Beach temporarily shut down so it could host a dinner for Hurricane Dorian evacuees from the Abacos temporarily living in South Florida.
Thanks to the help of area chefs and companies in the community donating items, they were able to provide Bahamian favorites like conch fritters and spicy macaroni and cheese.
“Fortunately too, the conch that we are using today is from the Abacos,” said chef Brandon Mervil.
Mervil says for those who want to help but don’t have the means to donate supplies or head over to help rebuild, simply ordering conch at a nearby restaurant can help those who’ve lost everything.
“Especially the people of Abaco and West End because those areas are where the best conch come from and those conch are exported throughout the world,” said Mervil.
Since tourism is what drives the economy in places like the Abacos, a lot of people who are still living there are turning to conch as a way to bring in money.
“The prices went up a bit, but it’s such an abundant supply, they are back up and running again,” said Mervil.
Meanwhile, for those who are recovering stateside many of them are living in hotels and relying on the generosity of the South Florida community to help them survive. That’s why so many in the community felt the need to host a hot meal for those longing for their homes.
Mervil owns a catering company out of Riviera Beach called Funky Fritters. For more information you can reach him at 561-201-5537 or conchman561@gmail.com .
