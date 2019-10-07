Gov. DeSantis wants to raise minimum salary for teachers in Florida to $47,500

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida teachers to make more money.
On Monday, he announced a proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers across the state to $47,500.
According to the governor's office, this would affect more than 101,000 teachers statewide.
Currently, the starting teacher pay in Florida is $37,636, according to the National Education Association.
Gov. DeSantis is asking the State Legislature to approve an addition $600 million in education spending to increase the minimum salary for teachers.
The governor said this in a statement:
Gov. DeSantis made the announcement Monday morning in Clay County.
On Monday afternoon, he’s scheduled to visit Bayview Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale.
Education has been a top priority for Gov. DeSantis since he took office in January.
Earlier this year, he announced a plan to eliminate Florida's controversial Common Core program, which will remain in place until at least Jan. 1, 2020.
In February, he laid out a proposal to offer more scholarship opportunities to students with special needs.
Then in April, he outlined his goal to clear the wait list for Florida's Tax Credit Scholarship program. The program is designed to give low income students better educational opportunities that they normally wouldn't get because of limited financial resources.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.