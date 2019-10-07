1 of 2 men wanted in deadly Kansas bar shooting arrested

And in 2017, an order of protection barred him from abusing, stalking and possessing a firearm. A woman who had a child with Alatorre wrote in a petition seeking the order that Alatorre "grabbed me by my throat and threw me on the floor, twisted my arm, threatened to kill me, said I was going to end up dead." She said he also flipped mattresses and hit her and her daughter. She said he ultimately "slammed me down on my daughter's walker, causing the walker to break." The order expired in February 2018.