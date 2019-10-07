Police seek information on missing teen in Fort Pierce

Police in Fort Pierce are trying to find a missing 16-year-old.
They say Alysha Perry was last seen in the 1400 block of N Lawnwood Circle just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday October 2, 2019.
She was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and a red skull cap at the time.
If you know where she is you are asked to call Fort Pierce Police Detective Jasmine Mojica at 772-467-6905.
