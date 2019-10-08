Arrest made in connection to Lake Worth High School threat

Arrest made in connection to Lake Worth High School threat
An arrest has been made in connection to the Lake Worth High School threat, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. (Source: PBSO)
By WPTV Webteam | October 8, 2019 at 9:06 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 9:06 AM

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection to the Lake Worth High School threat, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Ruiz, was arrested Monday evening and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Jail records show Ruiz's bond was set at $5,000.

The threat was posted on social media on Monday afternoon, the school district says.

Additional police will be on campus Tuesday as an added precaution.

This is the second school-threat related arrest made Monday. A 13-year-old was also arrested for making a prank call Friday that led to Friday's Code Red lockdown at Loggers' Run Community Middle School.

The School District of Palm Beach County sent an updated message to parents:

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.