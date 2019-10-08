Arrest made in connection to Lake Worth High School threat

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection to the Lake Worth High School threat, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Ruiz, was arrested Monday evening and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
Jail records show Ruiz's bond was set at $5,000.
The threat was posted on social media on Monday afternoon, the school district says.
Additional police will be on campus Tuesday as an added precaution.
This is the second school-threat related arrest made Monday. A 13-year-old was also arrested for making a prank call Friday that led to Friday's Code Red lockdown at Loggers' Run Community Middle School.
The School District of Palm Beach County sent an updated message to parents:
