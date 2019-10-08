2 sought after Port St. Lucie victim robbed during online sale

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are encouraging people to think twice before they meet up with strangers after an online sale turned into an armed robbery.
Police want to remind the public there are safe places to meet up if you want to sell something online.
Outside the police headquarters on the east side on the building there a several "meet up" spots with 24/7 surveillance video and officers available if anything goes wrong.
Detectives need your help identifying two suspects, a woman and a man, who showed up to purchase an iPhone 8+ from a victim through the popular Offer Up App on Oct. 1 around 7 p.m.
According to police, the victim and an unknown female agreed to meet up at the 3200 block of SW Ronlea Ct. for the online transaction.
The suspect arrived in a tan, older-model mid-size vehicle, pointed a gun at the victim and left the scene with the iPhone without paying.
Police said one suspect is a black woman known allegedly as Brittany Lake on her Offer Up profile. She has a piercing on her left cheek, curly hair, cheetah print tattoos on both shoulders and shooting star tattoos on her right thigh.
The other suspect is a black man with dreads and a goatee.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
If you have any information in the case, call the Port St. Lucie Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.
Law enforcement in Palm Beach and Martin counties have similar meet up spots for you to safely meet up at their department headquarters.
