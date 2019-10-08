2 adults found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police say two adults are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the Village at Delray apartment complex, located at 693 Auburn Ave., around 8:30 a.m.
Police said two adults were found dead inside an apartment. Officers also found a baby unharmed.
Because of the incident, Village Academy and the Milagro Center, a non-profit organization, were placed on code yellow lockdown, but that lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.
WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a very large police presence with multiple officers, a crime scene investigation van, and a mobile command unit. Part of the parking lot was also blocked off with yellow caution tape.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story.
