West Palm Beach City Administrator Jeff Green resigns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- West Palm Beach City Administrator Jeff Green has resigned, according to an announcement from the city.
It said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James accepted the resignation and that Green's last day is October 9, 2019.
Green joined the city in 2012 and began serving as city administrator in 2013, the announcement said.
It's unclear what his future plans are.
West Palm Beach Assistant City Administrator Faye W. Johnson will serve as the interim city administrator, the news release said.
