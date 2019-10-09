Boil water notice issued in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach Utilities on Tuesday issued a precautionary boil water notice after a water treatment plant experienced an electrical issue Tuesday that caused low water pressure for a short time.
The water distribution system did not completely lose pressure.
The notice will remain in effect until the Utility ensures the water has been fully tested and is safe.
All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or dish washing should be boiled.
A rolling boil for a minimum of one minute is sufficient.
