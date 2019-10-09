Fundraiser in North Palm Beach helping boy battling cancer

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Wednesday event in North Palm Beach is helping a little boy battling brain cancer.
According to a Facebook post by Fortified Investigation Services, LLC. , a 9 a.m. fundraiser will occur at the North Palm Beach Marina to help 5-year-old Giovanni.
The group Chasin A Dream has been assisting the boy's family during his battle with cancer.
If you cannot attend the event, you can donate by visiting the Chasin A Dream website .
