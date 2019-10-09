Project Grow gives formerly homeless, low-income students great opportunities

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County organization is giving children who were once homeless the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.
Project Grow is an afterschool program run by Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc.
It gives formerly homeless and low-income children, along with kids who have learning disabilities and behavioral issues, a safe and stable environment to learn.
The program teaches STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) curriculum that introduces career fields to dozens of students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.
According to Adopt-A-Family, by the end of the 2018-2019 school year, 98 percent of Project Grow students were promoted to the next grade level, which is higher than the local and national averages for formerly homeless and low-income students.
Project Grow is available for children from Adopt-A-Family housing programs in South Florida.
To learn more, click here.
The City of West Palm Beach is also helping parents who need child care options on days when there is no school.
The Parks and Recreation Department is offering activities from kids during teacher planning days on Oct. 18, and Nov. 25, 26, and 27 from 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- K-5 at Coleman Park, 1116 21st St.
- K-5 at Howard Park, 1302 Parker Ave.
- K-5, 6-8 at Gaines Park, 1501 N. Australian Ave.
- K-5, 6-8 at South Olive Park, 345 Summa St.
The child care costs $18 for West Palm Beach residents and $30 for non-residents. For more information, call 561-804-4900.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.