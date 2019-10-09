Public invited to comment on accreditation assessment of Fort Pierce police

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce residents are encouraged to submit their input on the Fort Pierce Police Department as assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation evaluate the department.
Written comments about the Fort Pierce Police Department’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation can be sent via email to flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us or in writing to the address below:
Commission for Florida Law Enforcement AccreditationP.O. Box 1489Tallahassee, Florida 32302
