Some railroad crossing delays possible in Jupiter as Brightline prepares for rail work

JUPITER, Fla. — Drivers may have to wait a few extra minutes at railroad crossings in northern Palm Beach County as Brightline, soon to become Virgin Trains USA, continues its expansion north.
The train company says from 8 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday, residents may see some delays from the Donald Ross Road railroad crossing to County Line Road. New rails are being delivered to prepare for construction, causing the delays.
Virgin Trains USA is taking on a major expansion project that will connect South Florida to Orlando. The work is expected to be complete in 2022.
There will also be an informational meeting next week where residents can ask questions and get more information about the railway project. That meeting will be at the Jupiter Community Center on Monday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.