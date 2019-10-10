Body found in cow pasture in suburban Boynton Beach, sheriff’s office says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man's body in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
The body was found in a cow pasture just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Hypoluxo Road and Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
PBSO sent detectives from the agency's Violent Crimes Division, as well as crime scene investigators, to the scene.
No other details were released, but PBSO asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
