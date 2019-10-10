Fatal shooting investigated in suburban Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's said a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
PBSO said deputies responded to the shooting in the 11500 block of El Clair Ranch Rd. at 9:41 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.
PBSO said no motive or suspect information is known at this time.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
