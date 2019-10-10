Teen on mission to get fruit trees to the Bahamas

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Xain Lawracy isn’t like many other 16-year-olds. When he’s not in school, you can find him at any number of plant nurseries and fruit groves.
Lawracy is particularly fond of tropical fruits.
He found magic in mangoes and what they can do to help others especially in the Hurricane Dorian affected areas of the Bahamas.
Lawracy recalls watching the storm unfold on television, “It just sat on top of them and the storm surge is gonna kill all the trees pretty much because of the salt gets into them and most of the trees can’t live because of that.”
He started fundraising to get mango trees to the island within the next year.
So far he’s raised more than a thousand dollars.
“I wanna make sure I help people out there and make sure everyone has fruit trees,” says Lawracy.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.