Operation Green Light: Chance to get your Florida driver’s license reinstated

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.-- Drivers with a suspended license or overdue traffic tickets may be able to get back on the road as early as this weekend.
It’s all part of Operation Green Light, an event to help drivers clear their name and save money.
Many Florida Clerk of Courts offices are giving you the opportunity to pay overdue court-ordered obligations, while saving in additional fees.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will be at the offices to reinstate and print new licenses for drivers who qualify.
You will need to bring with you original documents that validate your identity, Social Security number and proof of a residential address.
Martin County’s Operation Green Light event starts Saturday at 9 a-m at the courthouse complex October 12 and 14-18.
You can find out the times for other counties from the Florida Clerks and Comptrollers. Click here.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.