Police: Disney Cruise Line worker molested 10-year-old child on ship

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Disney Cruise Line employee is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy in the children's center on board a cruise ship that sets sail from Port Miami.
According to his arrest report, 24-year-old Oliver Lovatt is a youth entertainment host on the Disney Magic.
The alleged victim said he was playing inside the Oceaneer Kids Lab on the ship on April 28 around 10:30 p.m.
During a game that involved the 10-year-old getting blindfolded and spun around several times, Lovatt "fondled the victim's [private parts] outside of the clothing," the arrest report stated.
Later, during another game, authorities said Lovatt was sitting next to the alleged victim and moved his hand toward him.
"The victim, in fear the defendant would fondle his [private parts] again, proceeded to cover his genital area," according to the arrest report. Lovatt "proceeded to place his hand over the victim's hand, attempting to fondle his [private parts] again."
Authorities said surveillance video inside the children's center captured both incidents.
According to his arrest report, Lovatt confessed and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation.
A spokesperson for Disney released this statement about the arrest:
According to the Disney Cruise Line website, the Disney Magic offers 3, 4, and 5-night itineraries that depart from Port Miami.
