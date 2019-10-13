One person shot at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Boca Raton police have responded to reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton.
According to police, one person was shot and has been transported to Delray Medical Center. There is no word on their condition or identity.
SWAT teams are conducting an active search of the area and the mall is on lockdown. Police say there is no active shooter at the mall and are continuing to search the area.
The public is asked to avoid the mall area at this time and police say if you are in the mall to seek shelter and remain in place until officers reach you to evacuate you.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.