1 dead, 2 others hurt in Fort Pierce triple shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police said one person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Avenue D at about 2:21 a.m.
Two persons were wounded and transported to a local hospital, and a third person was pronounced dead at the scene.
If anyone has any information that can lead to the identity of the shooter or a motive, contact Detective Michel Dini at 772-979-1404 or mdini@fppd.org.
Individuals can submit anonymous tips through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers and can be eligible for a cash reward. Call the hotline at 1-800-273-8477.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.